Police respond after gun discharged at Bristol Regional Medical Center, no threat to public

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Bristol Tennessee Police Department responded to an “incident” at the Bristol Regional Medical Center on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the City of Bristol said there is no active threat to the public.

According to a Ballad Health spokesperson, a gun was allegedly discharged by a patient amid a “security incident.” Although there was no active shooter on the premises, an active shooter alert was called to ensure the safety of staff and patients.

Ballad Health said that, as of 9:43 p.m., the lockdown had been lifted, and the hospital was secure.

The health system said, “The security threat has been neutralized.”

BTPD will continue to monitor the hospital through the night.

Ballad Health recognized the Bristol Regional Security Department, Bristol Tennessee Police Department, Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, and all team members for their prompt actions and for protecting everyone on site.

This is a developing story.

