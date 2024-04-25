POLICE AND RESCUE NEWS: Two injured in Tuesday crash in Benton

Apr. 24—Two men were hospitalized following a crash in Benton Tuesday afternoon.

Elkhart County deputies report that at 2:07 p.m. Tuesday, Robert Mitchell, 64, New Castle, was driving a semi south on U.S. 33 past C.R. 42. Brandon Lenczewski, 36, Syracuse, was traveling north on the road and braked and traveled left of center. Lenczeweski's 2005 Buick Century collided into the 2017 International LF687 semi and spun around, colliding with a 2009 Pontiac G6 driven by Kayla Weirick, 28, Goshen.

Mitchel and Lenczewski were both hospitalized for injuries, and Lenczewski was cited for driving left of center.

ARRESTS

* A 32-year-old man was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 5:40 p.m. Tuesday on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a property damage crash after he allegedly drove his vehicle off the side of U.S. 20 bypass crashing it into an embankment near 1010 E. Mishawaka Road, and left the scene but was located a short time later.

* A 48-year-old woman was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 8:48 p.m. Tuesday on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a property damage crash after she allegedly left following a crash on North Shore Drive east of Ind. 19.

AWOL

* Sean Duncan Morcombe, 43, Mishawaka, failed to return to lawful custody at Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen at 10:05 a.m. April 21 and is considered AWOL.

* Jerry Lynn Shafer, 27, South Bend, failed to return to lawful custody at Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen at 1:12 p.m. April 22 and is considered AWOL.

* Trenton Troyer, 32, homeless, failed to return to lawful custody at Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen at at 9:54 a.m. April 21 and is considered AWOL.

HIT-AND-RUN

* Corey Short, 39, reported to Elkhart County deputies at 10:56 a.m. Monday that a woman in a blue Chevrolet car crashed into his 1999 Mercury Mountaineer and left the scene, near C.R. 35 and C.R. 4.

* Caleb Chupp, 18, reported to Elkhart County deputies at 3 p.m. Wednesday a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of Ind. 19 and C.R. 46.

BURGLARY

* A 29-year-old man reported to Elkhart County deputies on Monday that someone broke into his home in the 56000 block of River Heights in Elkhart and stole two televisions.

* Elkhart County deputies responded to a report of burglary in the 57000 block of Woodrow Street at 5:09 p.m. Monday.

* Las Adelitas Taqeria, 28275 C.R. 20, reported to Elkhart County deputies that sometime overnight on Tuesday they had been burglarized.

* A 36-year-old man reported to Elkhart County deputies at 2:52 p.m. Tuesday that someone broke into his home in the 54000 block of Harmony Lane in Elkhart and stole shoes.

ROBBERY

* Goshen police responded to a report at Rogers Park, 102 Chicago Ave., at 4:37 p.m. Tuesday where a 47-year-old woman claimed someone struck her in the face and took her possessions before she ran for help. The man and two other men, she said, fled the area.

* A 68-year-old man reported to Elkhart County deputies that at 11:11 a.m. Monday someone committed criminal mischief in the 59000 block of Peppermint Drive in Elkhart.

THEFT

* A 63-year-old man reported to Goshen police at 9:28 a.m. Tuesday the theft of a dual axle utility trailer from Mochamer Saw & Tool, 1405 Chicago Ave.

* A 29-year-old woman reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 11 p.m. April 19 someone stole items from two of her vehicles in the 53000 block of C.R. 27 in Bristol.

FRAUD

* A 41-year-old woman reported to Goshen police at 3:52 p.m. Tuesday identify theft.

* A 21-year-old woman reported to Goshen police at 8:47 p.m. Tuesday fraudulent activity on her bank account.