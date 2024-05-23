Police reports for May 22, 2024
The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Seth M. Brown, 31, of Philpot, was charged Tuesday with first-degree strangulation.
• A glass door sustained vandalism damage after it was hit by a rock Sunday in the 3500 block of Frederica Street.
• A GMC Sierra worth $3,500 was reported stolen Monday from the 1300 block of Burlew Boulevard.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Office
• Scott J. Lester, 65, homeless, was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
Kentucky State Police
• Kieara P. Aubrey, 23, of the 500 block of Hathaway Street was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives).
• Tracy L. Humphrey, 53, exact address not listed, was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified).