Police recover 3 stolen vehicles in joint auto theft suppression operation

WHIO Staff
Police recovered three stolen vehicles in a joint auto theft suppression operation.

The Dayton Police Department posted on their Facebook that during a joint auto theft suppression operation officers recovered three stolen vehicles.

Six apprehensions were made related to the stolen vehicles.

Officers also recovered three firearms and felony drugs during the operation.