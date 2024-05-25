Police recover 3 stolen vehicles in joint auto theft suppression operation

Police recovered three stolen vehicles in a joint auto theft suppression operation.

The Dayton Police Department posted on their Facebook that during a joint auto theft suppression operation officers recovered three stolen vehicles.

Six apprehensions were made related to the stolen vehicles.

Officers also recovered three firearms and felony drugs during the operation.

