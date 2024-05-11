Police pursuit ends on Lake Avenue

May 11—ASHTABULA — A police pursuit of a suspect ended with a crash on Lake Avenue between West 5th and 6th Street on Thursday afternoon.

"It was a result of an investigation our detective were working on," said Ashtabula Police Chief Robert Stell.

He said the event occurred around 4:15 p.m. when the suspect took off driving from an area near Bridge Street in the Harbor and ended soon thereafter, but not before several cars were damaged.

Stell said the suspect is in custody and will likely face felony fleeing and eluding charges. He said two police cars and several vehicles near the intersection of Bridge Street and Lake Avenue were damaged.