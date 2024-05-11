Police presence reported in Montgomery County neighborhood
A police presence has been reported in a Centerville neighborhood Saturday evening.
>> Kettering City Schools mourns loss of former superintendent
After 6 p.m., Kettering and Centerville police responded to the 2000 block of Walford Drive. It is not immediately clear what police are responding to.
News Center 7 crews on scene see at least five police cruisers.
An iWitness 7 reported that they saw at least one medic on scene.
News Center 7 crews are working to learn more information.
We will continue to follow this story.