Police presence reported in Montgomery County neighborhood

A police presence has been reported in a Centerville neighborhood Saturday evening.

>> Kettering City Schools mourns loss of former superintendent

After 6 p.m., Kettering and Centerville police responded to the 2000 block of Walford Drive. It is not immediately clear what police are responding to.

News Center 7 crews on scene see at least five police cruisers.

An iWitness 7 reported that they saw at least one medic on scene.

News Center 7 crews are working to learn more information.

We will continue to follow this story.



