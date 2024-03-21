Police prepare for crowds eager to see voyage of the U.S.S. New Jersey

Want to watch the U.S.S. New Jersey float down the Delaware River?

Keep these tips in mind before you head to the waterfront on Thursday:

How to see the battleship in Camden

No traffic restrictions are currently planned for the city, which is hosting the public for a sending-off ceremony at 11 a.m. Thursday. The ship’s expected to leave its berth shortly after noon.

"We will have lots of NJ State Police and Camden County police at the pier and promenade," Jack Willard, a battleship spokesman, noted in an email.

Gawkers won't have access to what normally would be a prime viewing spot, the south walkway of the Benjamin Franklin Bridge. It’s closed for a construction project, according to the Delaware River Port Authority.

See the battleship in Gloucester City

The waterfront here should offer a great view as the battleship glides under the nearby Walt Whitman Bridge and heads south toward Paulsboro.

“It could be 100 people, it could be 1,000,” Gloucester City Police Department Lt. James Little said of the potential turnout.

The ship is expected to pass the bridge between 1 and 1:30 p.m.

Lane closures will occur in both directions on the bridge "to allow for safe passage," according to Gloucester County's Office of Emergency Management.

Freedom Pier in Gloucester City will offer a great view of the Battleship New Jersey as it moves south beneath the Walt Whitman Bridge.

Police will prohibit parking on Freedom Pier, and on the eastern side of adjacent King Street between Market Street and Jersey Avenue.

Additional police officers will bolster security at what’s expected to be a family-friendly event along the riverfront.

West Deptford viewing of the New Jersey

Police Chief John Chambers predicted large crowds “based on previous historic events” along the river.

“We have scheduled for an increased police presence throughout the main gathering spots along the river,” said Chambers, whose department also patrols the waterfront borough of National Park.

Crowds are expected to gather at the RiverWinds complex in West Deptford and Red Bank Battlefield in National Park.

“We have not scheduled any main road closures as of yet and will make that determination as the event unfolds,” he added.

The police department's Facebook page says residents of West Deptford and National Park "should expect heavy pedestrian and vehicle traffic in areas of town where the battleship can be seen, please plan accordingly!"

Paulsboro unlikely to offer prime views

The message from Chief Gary Kille boils down to this: Don't even think about it!

He noted the waterfront near the ship's destination, the Paulsboro Marine Terminal, "is private property and honestly there really isn't anywhere to view the ship from."

Nonetheless, Kille said, “We are putting some measures in place to address any possible issue.”

The ship's estimated arrival time in Paulsboro is 4 p.m.

Universal Avenue, the Paulsboro port road, may be closed “if it becomes congested with traffic as I assume people will try to come and watch it dock,” the chief said.

“But again,” he emphasized, “there is no area from which you could see that legally.”

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

