Police: No injuries after gun accidentally goes off inside Chuck E. Cheese

Police tell Channel 9 that no one was injured after a gunshot was fired inside the Chuck E. Cheese on Cox Road in Gastonia.

According to officials, a gun was fired accidentally as a man was leaving the restaurant with his child.

Police say the man had his hand in his pocket and mistakenly touched the trigger making the gun go off.

Customer Lisa Adams was inside with her grandchildren when it happened.

“We were in here for a Sunday Afternoon after church playing games and we heard a loud boom and of course, we were like, ‘What’s going on? What’s going on?’” she said. “And then we see the police officers coming in and we were grabbing them and getting them to us.”

No one was injured in this incident.

When police arrived, the man and child were no longer at the business.

It was closed briefly after the incident.

The situation is under investigation by the Gastonia Police Department.

