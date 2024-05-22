POLICE NEWS: Bristol woman injured in crash

May 21—A Bristol woman was hospitalized following a crash in Elkhart Tuesday afternoon.

Elkhart County deputies report that at 1:42 p.m. Tuesday, William Bennett, 66, of Bristol was waiting at the stop light at C.R. 6 and C.R. 17 in a 2016 Nissan Rogue. Behind him was a 2013 Ford Explorer driven by Sharon Meiser, 76, of Elkhart, and then Heather Johnson, 42, of Elkhart.

Police said when the light turned green, Johnson accelerated, but struck the Rogue, causing it to strike the Fusion.

A passenger in Bennett's vehicle, Christina Drake-Bennett, 63, of Bristol, complained of neck and leg pain from the crash and was transported to Elkhart General Hospital for non-incapacitating injuries.

Johnson was cited for following too closely.

LaGrange man injured in crash

A LaGrange man was hospitalized following a crash in Cass County, Michigan on Monday afternoon.

Cass County deputies report that at 2:53 p.m. Monday, Abigail Robbins, 18, of Edwardsburg, was traveling south on Conrad Road when she failed to yield at the intersection on U.S. 12. Terri Hart, 64, of LaGrange, was traveling east on U.S. 12 and collided with Robbin's vehicle passing through, the report reads. Hart was hospitalized at Elkhart General Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Crash injures one

A woman was hospitalized following a crash this morning outside of Goshen.

Elkhart County deputies report that at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, Ethan Myers, 18, of Goshen, was traveling east on C.R. 18 coming to the stop sign at C.R. 35 in a 2012 Jeep Wrangler. Police said Myers came to a stop, but proceeded through the intersection failing to yield to a 2012 Ford Fusion driven by Opal Bond, 57, of Middlebury. Bond, traveling south on C.R. 35, did not have a stop sign.

Bond was transported to Goshen General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Myer was cited for failing to yield the right-of-way causing bodily injury.

HIT-AND-RUN

—A 59-year-old Goshen man reported to Elkhart County deputies at 1:47 p.m. Monday that another vehicle struck his and the driver left the scene without leaving insurance information in the 1500 block of Main Street.

—A 36-year-old man reported to Elkhart County deputies at 11:47 a.m. Monday that someone struck his Harley Davidson motorcycle while it was parked at Walmart, 30830 Old U.S. 20, Elkhart

CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS

A 54-year-old woman reported to Elkhart County deputies that around 9:40 p.m. someone she knew came to her home in the 58000 block of C.R. 111 in Elkhart and pointed a firearm at her.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

A 29-year-old woman reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 8 p.m. May 16 and 7 a.m. May 17 someone damaged and broke into her vehicle in the 29000 block of Westchester Court in Elkhart.

THEFTS

—Goshen police were called to 1:16 p.m. Monday for a theft in the 300 block of East Douglas Street.

—A 37-year-old man reported to Goshen police at 5:10 p.m. Monday that someone stole a green BMX bike from the 1700 block of West Plains Drive in Goshen.

—A 47-year-old woman reported to Goshen police at 5:36 p.m. Monday that someone stole her laptop from the 200 block of South Fifth Street.

—A 35-year-old woman reported to Elkhart County deputies that between May 11-17 someone stole a license plate from her 2012 Suzuki SX4, which was towed to Howard's Towmaster, 28339 Old U.S. 33, Elkhart.

—A 58-year-old man reported to Elkhart County deputies at 10:37 a.m. Monday that his blue tractor had been stolen from the 20000 block of C.R. 50 in New Paris.

—A 52-year-old woman reported to Elkhart County deputies at 8:25 p.m. Monday that someone attempted to steal her property in the 52000 block of Country Court in Elkhart.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Goshen police were called to the 200 block of The Willows for a possible indecent exposure at 7:56 p.m. Monday.

FRAUD

—A 51-year-old woman reported to Goshen police at 3:54 p.m. Monday forged checks were cashed on the account of a business owned by herself and her husband.

—Classic Transport Inc., 57806 C.R. 3, Elkhart, reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 4 p.m. May 16 and 11 a.m. May 17 fraud was committed.

—Elkhart County deputies were informed at 2:09 p.m. Monday of someone in the 64000 block of C.R. 21 in Elkhart altering checks and cashing them.