Police nab runaway pigs in two South Jersey towns

Police in two South Jersey towns have captured runaway pigs in recent days, and each time the culprit did not go un-pun-ished.

In Washington Township, the police department's Facebook page asked: Why did its officers chase a 200-pound pig?

"Because it was bacon a run for it," was the painful answer, which included a bacon emoji.

Mount Laurel police took a similar approach to their swine saga.

That department's Facebook post on Saturday said the animal received "pig-ture perfect accommodations" after it was captured.

Each incident, while bizarre, reflected a fundamental tenet of modern police work, noted Washington Township Police Department Chief Pat Gurscik.

"Our community caretaking efforts go beyond basic law enforcement," he observed in an email Monday. "I want our officers to be helpful, approachable and service-oriented."

At the same time, he acknowledged, "The police academy teaches the basics in 21 weeks. They don't teach animal control."

Washington Township officers responded Friday to a report of a pig in traffic at Egg Harbor and County House roads "in the quiet, serene neighborhood of Heatherwood," the department's Facebook page said.

Washington Township police created this graphic to update people on the status of a potbelly pig that got loose in traffic on Friday.

Three officers — Marc Wolfe, Frank Cicales and Victor Ross — chased the pig, tackled him and tied him up.

The police department then created a Wanted poster for "Porky the Pig," which turned out to be an alias, and appealed for its owner to claim the animal.

If no one came forward, the post warned, Porky "is going to become our next K9!"

An update said the pig, actually named Plumba, was safely returned to an area farm.

"Apparently, a small child left the pasture gate open," the post said.

Mount Laurel police said the pig in that township "may have escaped or been dropped off near the Mount Laurel Animal Hospital."

But the pig had no connection to the practice on the 200 block of Mount Laurel Road, said Krista McDermott, the hospital administrator.

"We hope that this little piggy has gone wee wee wee all the way home," she added.

An update on the pig was not immediately available from Mount Laurel police.

"With 21st century policing we are guardians of the community, not warriors," observed Gurscik, who noted his department's Facebook page shows almost daily interaction with the public.

"When I graduated from the police academy, I remember being told that we have front row seats to the greatest show on earth and that's the truth," said the chief.

"I'm incredibly proud of our officers and the job they do everyday here in town," he continued.

"Maintaining safety in town is vitally important, as is building relationships and building trust with the community."

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Four-legged fugitives: Pigs on the run nabbed in two SouthJersey towns