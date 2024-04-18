Police: Mason officer injured after crashing motorcycle on Interstate-71
Police: Mason officer injured after crashing motorcycle on Interstate-71
Police: Mason officer injured after crashing motorcycle on Interstate-71
Comedy Central just greenlit a cartoon based on the classic Sega arcade game Golden Axe. It stars Danny Pudi, Carl Tart, Lisa Gilroy and Matthew Rhys, among others.
"I think the IPO was an important milestone, but we're just focused on building for our users," Reddit chief product officer Pali Bhat told TechCrunch. Reddit's product roadmap includes faster loading times, more tools for moderators and developers, and an AI-powered language translation feature to bring Reddit to a more global audience. "If you're in, let's say, France, you will be able to use Reddit in French, regardless of what most of the users of that subreddit might be."
Tim Goltser and Curtis Mason have been building things together since high school, when the two were the co-captains of their school's robotics team. In college, Goltser and Mason teamed up to create an app -- Hang, for scheduling hangouts with friends -- with Sean Doherty, who Mason had met while an undergrad at Boston University. Fast-forward to 2022 and Goltser and Mason -- along with Doherty -- felt the entrepreneurial itch strike again.
Albies initially played through the broken toe, but he hit the injured list after X-rays revealed a fracture.
Set time limits, buy your kid a "dumb phone": What parents can do to limit their children's social media use.
Starting today, the Uber app will remind you to put on your seatbelt shortly after your ride starts.
Cybersecurity has had a rough go of it lately, with investment in the sector dropping a precipitous 40% compared to the year prior. The vast majority of chief information security officers reported higher budgets for 2024, according to the cybersecurity-focused VC firm NightDragon. It's against this backdrop that Evolution Equity Partners, a growth capital investment firm based in NYC, on Tuesday launched a $1.1 billion cybersecurity and AI fund, the third such fund in Evolution's history.
The DB12 Volante convertible brings huge power from an AMG-sourced V8, a gorgeous interior and a slick folding roof.
On February 24, 2022, Russian forces invaded Ukraine. For the Ukrainian forces who had to defend their country, for the regular citizens who had to withstand invading forces and constant shelling, and for the Cyberpolice of Ukraine, which had to shift its focus and priorities. “Our responsibility changed after the full scale war started,” said Yevhenii Panchenko, the chief of division of the Cyberpolice Department of the National Police of Ukraine, during a talk on Tuesday in New York City.
Knox is facing the same charges as Rice, who turned himself into police Thursday.
Rashee Rice is facing eight charges in connection with the hit-and-run crash in Texas late last month.
Two weeks after the Dali cargo ship crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, the 21-person crew remains onboard.
While car prices are dipping lower and are gradually coming back down to pre-pandemic levels, more Americans are still feeling the financial pinch from car ownership — because of insurance.
Gulf coast states, including Louisiana, are getting hit hard with heavy rainfall, tornadoes, hail and flooding. Here's how bad it is.
Sweat was the Big 12 Conference defensive player of the year in 2023.
Nissan Americas Senior Vice President Ponz Pandikuthira told us that Nissan is looking at existing models for EVs, and that that Ariya almost was a Murano.
The UFC heavyweight champion addressed the allegations, saying the encounter ended amicably.
Rice apologized for his part in the crash before details were clear.
On Friday a 4.8 magnitude earthquake rattled the Northeast. Here are three important things to do during an earthquake, according to experts.
Rice reportedly owned the Corvette and leased the Lamborghini involved in the crash.