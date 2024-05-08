Police: Man's body found in Santa Fe River, no foul play suspected

May 7—Santa Fe police do not suspect foul play was involved in the death of a man whose body was found Monday evening in the Santa Fe River near Gonzales Community School.

Police identified the dead man as Bobby Vigil, 45, of Tesuque Pueblo.

Deputy Chief Ben Valdez said Tuesday afternoon officers believe Vigil died by drowning and found "no indication of foul play or anything suspicious."

A 911 caller reported seeing a body in the river near the intersection of St. Francis Drive and West Alameda Street around 9 p.m. Monday, Valdez said.

Police closed a section of Alameda Street to traffic for several hours Monday night, and investigators could be seen shining flashlights in the riverbed.

Officers were able to quickly identify Vigil, who had an encounter with one of them the previous day, Valdez said. He said police had issued a trespassing citation against Vigil.

The state Office of the Medical Investigator has began an investigation into Vigil's death, Valdez added.