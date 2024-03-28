Police: Man burns security cameras after burglarizing home

Mar. 28—WORTHINGTON — A South Shore man is facing charges of burglary and first-degree arson after allegedly stealing tools from a home and then attempting to destroy evidence by setting fire to the home's security cameras.

Kendrick Lee Atkinson, 41, was arrested Tuesday afternoon on charges of first-degree arson, tampering with physical evidence and second-degree burglary.

According to court records, a Worthington police officer responded to the 200 block of 2nd Avenue where Atkinson and Kelli Tackett, 42, allegedly "forced entry" into the home and "stole" multiple items including socket sets, Kobalt batteries, a jump box and a gas can.

The officer reported "the fire department" — but did not specify which one — was called to the scene in reference to a fire inside originating from security cameras that were "intentionally burnt."

Despite the alleged efforts, footage was recovered, supposedly showing the pair breaking into the home and the attempt at burning the cameras.

Atkinson is charged with first-degree arson, second-degree burglary and tampering with physical evidence.

Atkinson's arson charge carries a possible punishment of up to 20 years in prison.

Tackett is also in custody at this time of writing on charges of tampering with physical evidence and second-degree burglary.

Both Tackett and Atkinson will appear for arraignment in Greenup County District Court on April 8.

(606) 326-2652 — mjepling@dailyindependent.com