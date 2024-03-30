Police: Mail stolen from over 20 addresses found in SUV during arrest of 2 Miami men

VERO BEACH — Checks, checkbooks, postcards, tax statements and jewelry, as well as electronic benefit and credit cards, were among the items stolen from dozens of Indian River County mailboxes by two Miami men, police say.

Indian River County sheriff's deputies were first called to examine a suspicious vehicle after a black SUV — later determined to be a 2017 Dodge Durango — was reported stopping at mailboxes off Oslo Road and 34th Avenue Southwest in Vero Beach South.

Records show Yasniel Acosta Prieto, 28, and Ariel Echevarria Borges, 37, were arrested just after 1:15 a.m. Tuesday and charged with multiple counts of theft.

After the SUV turned onto 58th Avenue, deputies stopped it at College Lane, and found both men inside with Acosta Prieto, its registered owner, at the wheel. Acosta Prieto told deputies he was in the area picking up a friend who had traveled to buy car parts. He first denied knowledge of the mail in the back seat of the SUV and then said it belonged to Echevarria Borges, deputies said.

Echevarria Borges told police he was in the area buying a car part and that Acosta Prieto showed up unexpectedly offering him a ride back to Miami. He said he knew nothing about the mail, including the items with Vero Beach addresses deputies said were in his lap when he was removed from the SUV.

After the men were taken into custody, Acosta Prieto declined to speak with detectives.

Acosta Prieto and Echevarria Borges were charged with unlawful possession of the personal identification or information of another person, 10 counts of theft and 49 counts of criminal use of personal ID information. Mail was found for at least 21 addresses, owners from 19 of which chose to press charges against the men.

A Texas woman reported her two of her company checks were cashed for $2,000 and $1,200, and deputies reported finding two of the businesses checkbooks in the SUV.

Personal identification information for people in Texas, Arkansas, Alabama and multiple Florida counties were found among at least 50 pieces of mail, according to the agency.

Corey Arwood is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow @coreyarwood on X, email corey.arwood@tcpalm.com or call 772-978-2246.

