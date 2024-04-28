Police looking for two critically missing girls, ages 11 and 12, who are traveling by foot
The Milwaukee Police Department is asking the public to help locate two critically missing girls, ages 11 and 12.
Police are looking for Chloe-Therese Henderson, who is with her friend, Olivia Gee. They were last seen on the 2800 block of North Palmer Street and left around 2 a.m. Sunday morning. They are believed to be traveling on foot.
Chloe-Therese Henderson is described as "an 11-year-old Black female, 5'7", slim build, weighing approximately 90 pounds. She is likely wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with black and blue Crocs."
Olivia Gee is described as a "Black female, 12 years old, 5'3", slim build, weighing approximately 130 pounds. Gee was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt over a different white/blue sweatshirt, blue jeans and white Nike shoes."
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of the two girls is asked to call the District Five police station at 414-935-7252.
This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Two girls, ages 11 and 12, critically missing in Milwaukee