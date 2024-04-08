Police looking for thieves who broke into Huntersville collectible store

The search is on for thieves who broke into a Huntersville collectible store and stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise.

The heist happened at “Catch Em Collectibles” off of Statesville Road this past week. Co-owner Joseph Caban said the thieves cut power to the business and broke through through a door.

ALSO READ: Thieves use guns, sledgehammers to rob Huntersville jewelry store; FBI investigating

Caban said the thieves knew what they were looking for.

Officers responded to an alarm call after the rear door was smashed. The glass of the rear door was smashed and around $37,830 in miscellaneous collectibles and a cash register were taken from the store.

(WATCH BELOW: City of Charlotte unveils potential affordable housing developments)