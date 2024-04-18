Police looking for missing NN woman

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News woman has gone missing and is considered endangered, according to police.

Alyssa Auche

The Newport News Police Department is looking for Alyssa Auche, 34. She is described as a White woman about 5-foot-2 and 170 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. Police said she last spoke to family members around 11 a.m. Wednesday before voluntarily leaving the immediate area.

Police say Auche is considered endangered due to the circumstances surrounding her leaving that pose concerns for her safety.

She is believed to be driving a gray Chevy Tahoe with Virginia plates UDG-1026, and detectives believe she could be in southeastern Virginia or possibly northeastern North Carolina.

Police say if anyone sees Auche to contact Newport News Emergency Communications at 757-247-2500.

