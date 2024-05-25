Police are looking for missing KC teen who was last seen Friday morning

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen who was last seen Friday morning.

Ayzarah Williams, 13, was last seen around 7:30 a.m. near Smart Avenue and Askew Avenue and was believed to have been heading to school, according to a news release from Kansas City police.

Williams is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds. She was wearing a beige sweater, blue jeans and white shoes.

Police ask people to call 911 immediately if they see her or have information about her location.

No other information was available on Saturday.