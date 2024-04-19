Police looking for Fresno County juvenile who kicked guinea pig to death

The Reedley Police Department is searching for a juvenile who allegedly kicked a guinea pig to death.

Officers responded around 9 p.m. Wednesday to a home on the 1400 block of East Springfield Avenue after a resident reported cruelty towards a guinea pig.

The resident provided officers with video that captured the incident.

Police said the footage depicted a male juvenile entering the yard and subjecting a small animal to repeated acts of violence.

The juvenile fled the scene.

Officers are investigating the incident and trying to find the identify of the juvenile.

“Violence towards animals of any form will not be tolerated within our city,” Reedley Police Chief Joe Garza said. “We are committed to exhaustively pursuing justice for this heinous act.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-637-4250 and request to speak with the Watch Commander. Anonymous tips can be submitted in both English and Spanish: (English): 559-356-8690 or (Spanish): 559-246-4183.