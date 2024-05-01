Police kill Mount Horeb student they say brought gun to school

Mount Horeb police killed a student suspect who they said brought a gun to Mount Horeb Middle School.

The student was killed before he could enter the school, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said Wednesday evening in a news conference. Kaul declined to identify the student or give his age, aside from saying the suspect was a minor and a male.

The shooting sent the middle school and four other Mount Horeb Area School District schools into lockdown late Wednesday morning, affecting 2,500 children. Several of the schools remained locked down into the evening.

The Mount Horeb police officers who were involved are on leave, Kaul said. No officers were injured, he said.

Kaul didn't say how many officers were involved, or how exactly the student was killed. In response to a reporter's question about how many officers fired their guns, he said he did not know and it was something being investigated.

Kaul also did not provide information about whether the student fired shots at officers, or whether the student indicated he would bring a gun to school. Kaul also declined to discuss any prior interactions the student had with law enforcement.

"The physical security of the school" appears to have played a role in preventing the student from entering the school, Kaul said.

One of the officers involved was a school resource officer, Kaul said. The officers were wearing body cameras.

An emergency alert sent to area residents' phones said the suspect was "armed with a rifle and should be considered dangerous."

"Due to safety precautions taken by our Schools, the shooter was never able to enter the building," Mount Horeb Village president Ryan Czyzewski and Mount Horeb Chamber Board chair Kara Brandemuehl said in a joint statement. "The collaboration and coordination between our community's first responders and School District exemplified the highest standards of professionalism and dedication."

