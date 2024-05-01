Mount Horeb middle school reports no injuries except to suspect after reported active shooter

Law enforcement stand outside the Mount Horeb Intermediate Center Wednesday, May 1, 2024 in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin.

The Mount Horeb school district on Wednesday confirmed there was an active shooter at its middle school but said the individual "did not breach entryway" into the building and the threat has been "neutralized."

The district reported the incident on its Facebook page shortly after 11:30 a.m. In a series of posts, the district said all its buildings are on full lockdown as police "scope out" the rest of the building.

Law enforcement stand outside the Mount Horeb Intermediate Center Wednesday, May 1, 2024 in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin.

According to the district Facebook page, "an initial search of the middle school has not yielded additional suspects. As importantly, we have no reports of individuals being harmed, with the exception of the alleged assailant."

The district said the threat was "neutralized" outside of the middle school building. The safety of all students is still in the process of being confirmed.

This is a breaking story. Check back later for updates.

