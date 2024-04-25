Police issue alert for missing Epping woman

Apr. 25—Update 5:30 p.m.: State Police report that Alexis Paolini was located and the Silver Alert has been canceled.

Authorities are asking the public for help in locating 21-year-old Alexis Paolini of Epping.

Paolini was last seen Thursday at about 8:50 p.m. at her home on Jenness Road, according to State Police.

She walked away from the home and has not been seen since by family.

Police on Friday issued a silver alert for the "missing vulnerable adult."

Her family reports that she has been diagnosed with autism, ADHD and anxiety, and has a diminished mental capacity.

It isn't known if she was picked up in a vehicle or remains on foot.

Paolini was last seen wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt, black leggings and dark-colored Hey Dude brand shoes.

She is about 5-feet, 1-inch tall, weighing 165 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She wears glasses.

Anyone with information should notify the Epping Police Department at 679-5122.