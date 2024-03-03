Multiple injured in shooting at North Kansas City High School

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating after multiple people were injured in a shooting at North Kansas City High School.

There was a shooting at the school after a North Kansas City vs. Staley district basketball game.

Two Clay County deputies working the game responded to scene outside and discovered a crime scene at the entrance to the football field where one person was found with gunshot wounds.

Two victims were transported to nearby hospitals. The second victim is a juvenile. They are in serious but stable condition. The first victim’s condition is unknown.

A statement was released to families following the incident:

“Unfortunately, we are writing to make you aware of an incident that occurred during this afternoon’s basketball games hosted at North Kansas City High School. Near the end of the Staley-NKCHS game, a shooting occurred outside the building on the east side. Police were already present in a security role and responded immediately. All guests inside were asked to stay indoors while law enforcement worked to resolve the issue safely.

“At this point, 2-3 potential victims are being provided medical assistance. Those guests in attendance may leave. We do not have any further details to share, but can confirm that anyone involved has been contacted directly. We look forward to a full police investigation.”

People at the game described the moments after shots rang out as chaotic and scary.

“There were about 20 seconds left, the game was pretty much over, and as we’re walking out the building, I mean, we’re in a large crowd, and we hear pop, pop, pop,” Drew Wilson said, who was at the game. “It was; it was scary. We didn’t know if it was fireworks or if it was gunshots. There was just so much chaos. Everyone’s screaming, running back inside.”

Police are reviewing video to gather more suspect information and what led up to the shooting. They are also uncertain if there are multiple suspects.

“We don’t know how many shooters we have at this time,” Sgt. Christopher Kimmel said. “We’re reviewing video and trying to figure out exactly what we have. It’s very early in our investigation. Clay County Sheriff’s Department is here. The Kansas City crime scene is here. This is going to be a group effort, and we’re going to work hard to figure out exactly what’s going on.”

This incident is still under investigation.

“The players had started to walk off the court, and a guy came in. He starts yelling into the crowd like, ‘hey, come on, they’re shooting’! They’re shooting, but nobody moved until everybody start flooding the gym. Everybody ran into the gym, and then that’s when everybody started running and panicking,” Juice Hicks, who was at the basketball game, said. “I just saw kids laying around, you know, they were looking around, and then once I saw they were okay heading into the locker room, I started to grab the young ones and, you know, keep them safe.”

Anybody with information about what happened should contact TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

