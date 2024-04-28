Police investigating serious crash in West El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police are investigating a crash with serious injuries that happened early Sunday morning, April 28 in West El Paso, they said.

The crash happened at Mesa and Castellano, police said. Police sent out an alert to media at about 3:30 a.m. but did not say when the crash happened.

No details were immediately available about how many vehicles were involved or about how many people were injured.

Police said the Special Traffic Investigations Unit responded and is looking into what caused the crash.

This is a developing story and we will update it when we learn more.

