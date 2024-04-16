Gunshot victim walks into Soin Medical Center, says he was shot in downtown Dayton

A male suffering from a gunshot wound walked into Soin Medical Center in Beavercreek early Sunday said he had been shot in downtown Dayton and that prompted Dayton police to investigate the claim.

The male entered the med center on Pentagon Boulevard about 2:22 a.m., according to dispatch records.

According to service logs acquired by News Center 7, police were investigating in the areas of Briarwood Avenue and North Cherrywood Avenue.

The investigation later found the shooting happened in Fairborn and is being investigated by Fairborn police.