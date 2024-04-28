Police investigating after man killed in shooting near downtown Durham

Police are investigating after a man died in a shooting early on Sunday near downtown Durham.

Officers responded to “a report of a gunshot wound” in the parking lot at West Morgan and Watts streets just after 2 a.m., and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, the Durham Police Department said in a news release.

The man, whom Durham police have not identified, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said an investigation remains ongoing, but said the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident. Additional information would be released “at the appropriate time,” police added.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Investigator J.A. Kellar at 919-560-4440 ext. 29306 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200 or online at www.durhamcrimestoppers.org.

CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests in felony cases. Callers do not have to identify themselves.