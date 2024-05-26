Police investigating homicide of 32-year-old man at Manor apartment complex

Police are investigating a shooting at a Manor apartment complex, that killed a 32-year-old man, they said in a statement.

The Austin Police Department responded to multiple calls reporting a shooting at 8110 Blue Goose Road, on May 17, at approximately 2:18 a.m. People inside the victim's car were among the callers, the statement said. The caller told police they had driven to a nearby Waffle House, located at 8800 E. U.S. 290, with the shooting victim. Law enforcement and Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services arrived at the restaurant and discovered a passenger, identified as Eliud Cueva, in the back of the vehicle had been shot. He was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced dead the next day at 5:36 p.m, the release said.

Detectives processed the scene, interviewed witnesses and determined Cueva was in the back of a friend’s vehicle at the Alta Blue Goose apartment complex when a gunman fired into their vehicle. Cueva was struck by the gunfire, the statement said. The vehicle Cueva was in then left the complex and drove to the Waffle House. Police did not say why the car went to the restaurant, nor did they specify whether the gunman had been identified or arrested.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Police Department at (512) 974-TIPS. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling (512) 472-8477.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: APD investigating Manor apartment complex homicide