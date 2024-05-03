Police investigating after Harrisburg infant found ‘unresponsive’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– An infant in Harrisburg was rushed to the hospital after police say the child was found “unresponsive,” and an investigation is ongoing.

According to Harrisburg police, officers were dispatched to the Hall Manor community for an “unresponsive infant” on Thursday just after 7 p.m.

Once officers got to the scene, they immediately began life-saving measures until EMS arrived and was able to transport the infant to a hospital for treatment, according to police.

Forensic investigators and detectives were also called to the scene and police say there is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with abc27 News as more information becomes available

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.