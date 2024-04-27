Police investigate suspicious death of woman shot in Conway

Apr. 26—New Hampshire State Police and the Conway Police Department are investigating the suspicious death of a Conway woman who was reported shot around midnight Friday morning.

Conway police responded to an apartment at 36 Council Road after receiving a 911 call reporting an adult female resident who had been shot. She was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

Although the investigation is in the early stages, all parties have been identified, and there does not appear to be any threat to the general public, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office.

Additional information is expected to be available this afternoon, including the woman's identity.