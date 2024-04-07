Police investigate shooting near Dayton gas station

Dayton police investigated reports of a shooting Saturday evening, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

At 8:04 p.m., Dayton police and medics were dispatched to 119 N James H. McGee Boulevard, a Marathon gas station, on reports of a shooting.

The supervisor said someone’s car was shot and no one was injured.

News Center 7 is working to learn if police have any information on possible suspects.

We will continue to follow this story.

