Police investigate mass killing after 8 bodies dumped along Chihuahua City-Juárez highway

The bodies of eight unidentified men were found dumped on a desert field alongside the Panamerican Highway connecting Chihuahua City to Juárez, state authorities said.

The gruesome discovery was made at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, April 21, on kilometer 38 of the Chihuahua City-Juárez highway, just north of Chihuahua City, the state attorney general's office said.

"Chihuahua tiene dueño," meaning "Chihuahua has an owner," stated a written sign that was reportedly left nailed to one of the bodies with a knife, according to a Juárez municipal news statement pointing out that the homicides were in the Chihuahua City area.

Autopsies would be conducted to determine the cause of death, though some local news reports stated the men were seminude and appeared to have been tortured and shot. The state attorney general's office noted that no bullet casings were found at the scene.

A possible motive in the massacre has not been disclosed, though such mass killings in Mexico are regularly the work of drug cartels and organized crime groups.

Juárez police on alert for more violence

Juárez Police Chief Cesar Omar Muñoz told El Heraldo de Juárez that police would remain on guard and a preventive alert for potential violence.

The police chief said that some recent homicides are tied to fighting among groups of "polleros," slang for migrant smugglers.

With the continuous influx of migrants from around the world in recent years, migrant trafficking has become as lucrative as drugs for criminal groups on the Texas-Mexico border, Mexican law enforcement officials have said.

