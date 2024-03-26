Police incident in Lebanon City: Several streets closed

Several streets in Lebanon City are closed Tuesday afternoon during an ongoing police incident.

Multiple fire police and at least one ambulance were called to the area of the 800 block of Chestnut Street at around noon to assist police with traffic control.

Dozens of officers are clustered around a building downtown, but the nature of the incident is unclear.

Parts of Cumberland, Chestnut, 8th and 9th streets were closed.

Multiple streets were shut down by fire police Tuesday afternoon assisting police with an incident on the 800 block of Chestnut Street.

This story is ongoing. Please check back with the Lebanon Daily News for updates.

