Police identify skydiver killed in hard landing at Skydive DeLand

A 42-year-old Brazilian man was killed Monday after he and another skydiver collided in midair Monday afternoon at Skydive DeLand, according to a preliminary investigation.

Police identified the victim as Giulianno Scotti, 42.

Police said the preliminary investigation revealed Scotti collided midair with another skydiver and he fell in the 1600 block of Lexington Avenue. Responding units attempted life-saving measures, but Scotti was pronounced dead at scene, investigators said.

First responders treated the second skydiver on scene for minor injuries.

The Volusia County Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy to determine Scotti's cause of death, police said.

