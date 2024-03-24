Police ID man killed, 2 arrested after overnight shooting at Lubbock taco shop

Police on Sunday identified a man who was killed and two people who were arrested following an overnight shooting in central Lubbock.Officers were already on-scene in the 1600 block of 50th Street for an unrelated matter at 1:10a.m. Sunday when a report of shots fired came in at 1:51 a.m., according to a statement from Lubbock police.Officers located 37-year-old Marshone Sheppard dead outside Taco Shack on the front sidewalk.Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears Sheppard was with a group of people waiting to enter Taco Shack when a suspect, who has not been identified, fired a shot, striking Sheppard. The suspect was picked up by a vehicle and fled the scene.LPD's Special Response Group responded to control a large crowd at the scene. Police said 36-year-oldMarquis Sheppard was arrested and charged with interference with public duties and unrelatedwarrants. Larry Young, 38, was also arrested and charged with interference with public duties, resisting arrest and an unrelated warrant. Both were booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center.The Forensics Investigation Unit and the Texas Anti-Gang Center Unit also responded to the scene.

Police by Sunday had not released a suspect description or any other details about the shooting as the investigation is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Police ID man killed, 2 arrested after shooting at Lubbock taco shop