Police ID body found in West Lubbock on Tuesday morning, death investigation still ongoing

Lubbock police respond to a call on the 5200 block of 8th Street, Tuesday, May 21, 2024.

Lubbock police have identified the body found in West Lubbock Tuesday morning that prompted a death investigation.

According to LPD, police were called out at 11:30 a.m. to the 5200 block of 8th Street for a report of a dead body. Upon arrival, police found a dead man in the backyard of a residence who was later identified as 34-year-old Drake Bradley.

Through the initial police investigation, it was determined that Bradley did not live at the residence where he was found and that he had not been seen for about two days before his body was found.

According to the police, the investigation surrounding the circumstances of Bradley's death is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Follow Lubbockonline.com as more details become available.

