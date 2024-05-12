Police fatally shoot man in Brooklyn: NYPD

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) – Police fatally shot a person in East Flatbush in the early hours of Sunday, according to the NYPD.

The shooting happened around 1:18 a.m. near 52nd Street and Church Avenue, according to Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey. Police say the male was armed with a gun.

Gun fired inside Manhattan subway station, suspect in custody: NYPD

Two police officers and a sergeant were on patrol when they found a male “pointing a gun” at another person, according to Maddrey. The officers approached the two and the person with the gun started to run away, Maddrey said.

The officers told him to drop the gun and eventually tased him, Maddrey said. After more commands to drop the gun police “fired their weapons,” bringing him to the ground, according to Maddrey.

The male was rushed to an area hospital where he later died, Maddrey said.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

Emily Rahhal is a digital reporter from Los Angeles who has covered local news for years. She has been with PIX11 since 2024. See more of her work here and follow her on Twitter.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.