Police: Ex-boyfriend killed woman, 18, while she FaceTimed with friends, then killed self

WEST PALM BEACH — An 18-year-old West Palm Beach woman and her estranged boyfriend are dead in what police described as a murder and a suicide that was seen on a video call, city police said.

Investigators say Kelvi Latrice McCray was shot at about 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday, March 6, in the Lake Mangonia neighborhood near Gaines Park while she was eating dinner and FaceTiming friends. One friend called 911 after seeing 19-year-old Keisean Woodrow Shaw shoot McCray, according to a West Palm Beach police statement.

Officers found McCray with gunshot wounds to her head, neck and back. They discovered Shaw in the living room with a gunshot wound to his head. Investigators say he shot McCray, then turned the gun on himself.

Both were taken to St. Mary's Medical Center, where McCray died Wednesday night. Shaw remained in the hospital overnight and police charged him with first-degree murder Thursday morning. However, Shaw succumbed to his injury that afternoon, police said.

Police learned McCray and Shaw ended their dating relationship in January, but Shaw was still living at the residence because he had no place else to stay. A countywide alert regarding Shaw was issued on Tuesday, March 5, after McCray called police to report that he had threatened her at gunpoint.

Investigators say the two had known each other for five years and dated for more than a year before McCray ended the relationship.

Help is available 24 hours per day for people contemplating suicide. Those in need of crisis intervention are asked to call either 211 for Helpline Palm Beach Treasure Coast or 988 for the national suicide prevention hotline.

Julius Whigham II is a criminal justice and public safety reporter for The Palm Beach Post. You can reach him at jwhigham@pbpost.com and follow him on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, at @JuliusWhigham.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Woman killed as she FaceTimed with friends in Florida murder-suicide