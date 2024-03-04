Wrong-way DUI crash on I-95 turned fatal. How the driver will pay.

WEST PALM BEACH — A judge has sentenced a man involved in a fatal wrong-way crash on Interstate 95 near Delray Beach in 2022 to six years in prison after he pleaded guilty to one count each of DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide.

Michael Baldwin, 25, of Lake Worth Beach entered the plea in the death of Luis Gabriel Montana during a hearing on Feb. 29 before Circuit Judge Howard Coates at the Palm Beach County Courthouse.

Coates sentenced Baldwin to six years on each count, with the prison terms to be served concurrently. Upon his release, Baldwin will serve four years of probation.

The Florida Highway Patrol arrested Baldwin last year after investigators alleged he drove south in the northbound of lanes of I-95 near Atlantic Avenue on the morning of Feb. 5, 2022, and crashed his Ford Escape SUV into a another vehicle.

Montana, 56, of Greenacres suffered fatal injuries when his Toyota Camry collided with the SUV.

A sample of Baldwin's blood taken within hours of the crash showed he had a blood-alcohol level of 0.143 grams per 100 milliliters, FHP investigators said. In Florida, the legal threshold for intoxication is 0.08 grams.

Toxicology reports indicated Baldwin also had a sedative in his system, although an FHP report did not specify what type.

Under the terms of the plea agreement, Baldwin's driver's license is revoked for life. He must complete 100 hours of community service and any recommended treatment, as well as attend both a DUI school and a panel discussion by victims speaking about how the actions of impaired drivers have affected their lives.

Coates agreed to allow Baldwin to transfer his probation to New York. Records show that Baldwin's driver's license was issued in Unadilla, a town of about 1,200 people located northeast of Binghamton.

Julius Whigham II is a criminal justice and public safety reporter for The Palm Beach Post.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Driver sentenced in fatal wrong-way DUI crash on I-95 in South Florida