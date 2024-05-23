Police: Euclid officers shot man reaching for gun

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – The Euclid Police Department released new information Thursday about what led up to officers shooting a man outside a local restaurant.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired in Simms Park on Lakeshore Blvd. Wednesday around 1:30 p.m.

Giant ‘dancing’ birds spotted more and more in Ohio

According to police, officers received a description of the possible shooter and located him in the parking lot of Maria’s Family Restaurant.

Police say the suspect, Eric Parham, 39, of Euclid, initially raised his hands but began walking backwards, away from police, as officers ordered him to lie down on the ground.

“Parham then turned and reached for a handgun in his waistband,” a press release from Euclid police states.

That’s when police say Euclid officers fired at Parham. Parham was treated at the hospital and transported to the Cuyahoga County Jail.

Identity released of local man killed in storms

According to a press release from police, officers recovered a 9mm semi-automatic handgun at the scene.

Police say a woman was injured when she was struck by gunfire, which was the initial shots fired call to which police had responded.

She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Parham was already wanted by police for a felony assault on that woman from an incident that happened on May 17, police say.

According to a press release from the department, Parham has an extensive criminal history.

‘A true hero’: Thousands show up to honor officer killed in the line of duty

Two Euclid officers have been placed on administrative duties, per the department’s policy on use of force.

No officers were injured.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.