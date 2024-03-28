LANSING — A man shot and killed a dog in north Lansing on Wednesday night after the canine broke away from where it was leashed on a neighbor's property and attacked him, police said.

The incident happened about 7:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Cedar Street, Lansing Police Public Information Director Jordan Gulkis said.

MORE: Lansing man accused of leading crime ring targeting home improvement stores

The man was bitten by the dog and apparrently shot it in self-defense, Gulkis said. The severity of his injuries was unclear.

Ingham County Animal Control was investigating the incident, she said.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Police: Dog shot and killed after attacking man in north Lansing