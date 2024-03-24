Police detain shooter in Southeast Austin apartment complex homicide

Austin police have detained a shooter in the city's 14th homicide of the year, at a Southeast Austin apartment complex, law enforcement said at a press conference.

Several 911 callers reported shots fired at the Patten West apartment complex, at 2207 Wickerhsham Lane near East Riverside Drive, around 9:40 p.m. Saturday. Despite life-saving efforts, the unidentified male victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Austin police officer Jeremy Fisher said.

Fisher said investigators believe a disturbance occurred before the homicide. The preliminary investigation determined that the victim was not a resident of the apartment complex and had not yet verified whether the shooter was a resident as of 1 a.m. Sunday.

The Austin Police Department could not be reached for comment Sunday morning.

Police said anyone with information should contact the Austin Police Department's tip line, 512-974-TIPS. Information can be submitted anonymously via Capital Area Crime Stoppers online, austincrimestoppers.org, or by calling 512-472-8477.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Police detain shooter in apartment homicide near East Riverside