Police charge 15-year-old after high school party in North Nashville turns deadly

A man is dead and a teenager is facing murder charges after shots rang out during a high school-aged party Thursday in a North Nashville short-term rental, police said.

In a social media post, Metro Nashville police said officers responded to the 900 block of Youngs Lane around 9:17 p.m. Thursday after gunshots were reported in the area.

A 15-year-old was charged Friday with criminal homicide in connection with the fatal shooting. The victim was identified as the teen's cousin Barrington Moore, 31.

The Tennessean does not identify juvenile suspects unless they are charged in adult court.

Police say Moore arrived at the rental to pick up the 15-year-old. When he found the teen hiding in a closet, the two fought and the teen admitted to firing a weapon during the scuffle, investigators said.

Moore was taken to Skyline Medical Center, where he died.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Teen charged after fatal shooting at North Nashville high school party