Police asking for help in search for missing West Rockhill woman

Geyahna Medwatz, of West Rockhill, has been missing since Thursday, March 21, 2024, according to Pennridge Regional Police.

Police are looking for a West Rockhill woman who has been missing for a week.

Geyahna Medwatz, who also goes by the name "GG" left her home on Lower Rocky Dale Road between the hours of midnight and 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 21, according to Pennridge Regional Police.

Police said a search of the home showed that most of her personal belongings are still in her bedroom. It is believed that Medwatz has a deactivated cellphone that she has used in the past to communicate on social media.

"GG has a history of mental health concerns and is believed to not have taken her medication for several days now," police stated in a release.

"There is some concern for her wellbeing based of comments she made earlier in the day on March 20th 2024 while at school about harming herself. But according to family she was in good spirits the night before she went missing. It is also unknown what clothing GG was wearing when she left."

If anyone has contact with GG or sees activity on her social media apps profiles please notify the Pennridge Regional Police at 215-257-5104 or use the tips section of the Crimewatch app.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Missing Upper Bucks County woman last seen at home a week ago