Police arrest suspected car thieves after a brief pursuit in Southeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As the Portland Police Bureau arrested car theft suspects in Southeast Portland Friday night, KOIN 6 News investigative reporter Elise Haas was there as part of a forthcoming special report.

The arrests happened near Mall 205 after a short pursuit ended with police using spike strips and officers eventually catching the suspects when they tried to run.

Man rescued from Sandy River after getting ‘disoriented’ in cold water

It is part of area law enforcement’s Stolen Vehicle Operation, which focuses on cracking down on gun violence, car theft and other crimes.

Stay with KOIN 6 as we take you behind the scenes to see the operation in action later this week.

The special report will examine how the Portland Police Bureau’s innovative approach and apprehension of stolen vehicles is becoming a model for the nation.

The special will air only on KOIN 6 News at 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 16.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.