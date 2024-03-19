Police arrest juvenile in smash-and-grab burglary at Evesham gun store

EVESHAM - A Cherry Hill teenager has been charged in connection with the burglary of a gun shop here.

Police allege the youth, whose name was not released, joined three accomplices in breaking a glass door to enter Urban Tactical Firearms on Route 70.

The burglars struck around 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 26.

Police cite video evidence: Principal faces theft charge over missing cash at Evesham school

An investigation determined a vehicle similar to one seen on surveillance video had been stolen around the time of the burglary from Cherry Hill Towers on Route 38.

The car was recovered, parked and unoccupied, on Breeders Cup Drive in Cherry Hill.

Evidence in the car confirmed its use by the burglars, police said.

A 15-year-old was arrested on March 7 when officers executed a search warrant at a home on the 600 block of Woodland Avenue in Cherry Hill.

The search, which involved officers from Evesham and Cherry Hill, led to the recovery of property allegedly stolen from the gun shop.

"Additionally, evidence was recovered related to several burglaries of smoke stores," a police statement said.

The juvenile is charged with burglary, receiving stolen property, weapons offenses and other crimes.

He was held at Camden County's Youth Detention Facility.

Police said three of five guns taken from the store have been recovered, but an investigation continues to find the other burglars.

Anyone with information is askd to call Evesham police at 856-983-1111 or at the confidential tip line, 856-983-4699.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Suspect in gun shop burglary arrested at a home in Cherry Hill