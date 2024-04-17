Police arrest a 28-year-old city man in connection with a Monday shooting behind Target

LANCASTER − City police arrested a man in connection with a shooting Monday behind Target at 1300 River Valley Blvd in which the victim received a minor injury.

Police arrested 28-year-old Lancaster resident Kaalis Hampton without incident around 1 a.m. Tuesday at a residence in the 100 block of East Fair Avenue. A police news release said the department's special response team was on the scene. Police said they recovered a stolen firearm at the scene.

The incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. Monday and police found the victim near the footbridge at the rear of Hocking Park.

Police said the victim and Hampton are acquaintances and met each other at Hocking Park. They said Hampton then fired a single shot after the two got into an argument.

Hampton was taken to the Fairfield County Jail and charged with second-degree felonious assault and a fourth-degree count of receiving stolen property.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Police make arrest in Monday shooting that occurred behind Target