Police arrest 16 year old in connection to University Park Mall shooting

Mishawaka Police, St. Joseph County Police, South Bend Police and Indiana State Police responded May 11, 2024, to reports of a fight and shots fired at University Park Mall in Mishawaka.

MISHAWAKA — Mishawaka Police have arrested a juvenile involved in a shooting that occurred at University Park Mall on May 11. The St. Joseph County Prosecutor's office is reviewing the charges.

Mishawaka Police stated in a press release that it responded to the St. Joseph Regional Medical Center around 1:13 a.m. May 13 in response to a 16 year old who had suffered a gunshot wound to the foot.

On May 11, Mishawaka Police, St. Joseph County Police, South Bend Police and Indiana State Police responded to multiple 911 calls reporting gunfire within the mall around 6:19 p.m. They had not identified a victim or suspect at that time.

"The investigation revealed the juvenile's involvement in the incident," the press release said.

After receiving medical care, Mishawaka Police said, the 16 year old was apprehended and transported to the Juvenile Detention Center on charges of dangerous possession of a firearm and unlawful carry of a firearm by a juvenile.

This incident is being investigated by the Mishawaka Police Department's Major Crimes Unit.

Dispatch is reachable at 911 and the Mishawaka Police Department at 574-258-1678.

Email Tribune staff writer Camille Sarabia at csarabia@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Police arrest juvenile in connection to University Park Mall shooting