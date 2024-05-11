Police clearing University Park Mall after report of a fight and shots fired

Mishawaka Police, South Bend Police and Indiana State Police responded May 11, 2024, to reports of a fight and shots fired at University Park Mall in South Bend.

MISHAWAKA — Police are currently evacuating University Park Mall after a fight that broke out inside that reportedly resulted in someone firing a gun.

Mishawaka Police Assistant Chief Dan Gebo said police have found no victim or anyone with any injuries, but they are clearing the mall store by store, evacuating bystanders and looking for any victim or suspect.

"Right now, I don't have a person that got shot," Gebo said. "We're trying to clear out the mall store by store and push these people out of there. Most likely the mall will be shut down for the evening.

"I have no victim. We're looking for the suspect. If anyone knows who the suspect is, please call the police department or dispatch. Right now, we're just trying to get everyone out and the mall cleared."

Dispatch is reachable at 911 and Mishawaka Police Department at 574-258-1678.

Mishawaka police had set up outside the JC Penney entrance to the mall and were being assisted by South Bend police and Indiana State troopers.

Mall spokesman Christian Carlson declined to comment Saturday night, saying all communication was being deferred to Mishawaka police for the ongoing investigation.

The Cirque Italia's Water Circus Gold Unit is performing in the mall parking lot, and that 7:30 p.m. show has continued. Workers declined to talk to a reporter, as people were still buying tickets and entering the show.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Shots fired at mall in northern Indiana