Police allege QC woman stole from Bettendorf, Davenport Hy-Vee stores

A 40-year-old Silvis woman faces felony charges after police allege she stole from Hy-Vee stores in the Iowa Quad Cities, court records show.

Linaya Bennett, whose address also is listed as East Moline in court documents, faces charges of second-degree theft and using a juvenile to commit an indictable offense, court records show.

Linaya Bennett (Scott County Jail)

Documents filed Thursday show that, on March 14 at Hy-Vee, 2900 Devils Glen Road, Bettendorf, police allege Bennett, who was arrested on a warrant, and a child were at the store where they intentionally “skip-scanned” multiple items, “passed all points of sale and left the store without paying,” affidavits say.”Bennett is conspiring with (the child) in a scheme to steal from Hy-Vee to benefit her monetarily.”

A court document filed March 1 shows Bennett faces a charge of second-degree theft because of these incidents:

Dec. 15, 2023, 2351 W. Locust St. : Police allege she removed store merchandise valued at $146.76 from the store shelf but “only scanned and paid for $12.65,” then walked past the last point of sale with the items with the intent to deprive the store.

Dec. 22, 2023, 1823 E. Kimberly Road, Davenport . Police allege Bennett removed $126.18 in merchandise from the shelf and paid only $30.91.

Dec. 30, 2023, 1823 E. Kimberly Road, Davenport. Police allege Bennett took $173.86 from the shelf, then scanned and paid for $15.74.

Jan. 18, 2024, 1823 E. Kimberly Road, Davenport. Police allege Bennett removed $173.08 in merchandise from the shelf, and scanned and paid for $26.67.

Jan. 24, 2024, 1823 E. Kimberly Road, Davenport. Police allege Bennett removed $116.39 in merchandise from the shelf, then scanned and paid for only $45.94.

Jan. 30, 2024, 1823 E. Kimberly Road, Davenport. Police allege Bennett removed $162.97 in merchandise from the shelf, then scanned and paid for only $18.54.

Feb. 3, 2024, 1823 E. Kimberly Road, Davenport. Police allege Bennett removed merchandise valued at $117.99 from the shelf, then scanned and paid for only $9.35.

Feb. 4, 2024, 4064 E. 53rd St., Davenport. Police allege Bennett removed $72.75 of merchandise from the shelf, then scanned and paid for only $1.99.

Feb. 8, 2024, 1823 E. Kimberly Roa d. Police allege Bennett removed $118.37 in merchandise from the shelf, then scanned and paid for only $7.98.

Feb. 8, 2024, 4064 E. 53rd St., Davenport. Police allege Bennett removed $152.35 in merchandise from the shelf, then scanned and paid for only $44.65.

Feb. 10, 2024, 2200 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport. Police allege Bennett removed $42.16 in merchandise from the shelf, then scanned and paid for only $.99.

Feb. 13, 2024. 1823 E. Kimberly Road, Davenport. Police allege Bennett took $169.19 in merchandise from the shelf, then scanned and aid for only $17.74.

Feb. 20, 2024, 2900 Devils Glen Road, Bettendorf. Police allege Bennett took $127.87 from the shelf, then scanned and paid for only $2.

The total value of all the items is $1,699.88, court records show.

Bennett, who has been released from Scott County Jail, is set for arraignment on April 18 in Scott County Court.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.