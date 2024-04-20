Police: 61-year-old woman dead, one person injured after shooting in the West End

A woman has died after a shooting in the West End Friday evening, Cincinnati police said in a news release.

Angela McNeil, 61, was killed and a second unnamed victim suffered gunshot wounds as a result of the shooting, police said.

At approximately 6:30 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to 531 York Street for a report of two people shot.

The officers arrived and discovered McNeil and the second victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

The two individuals were transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where McNeil was pronounced dead.

The second victim is in stable condition.

Police have not identified a suspect in the shooting or a potential motive.

Officers are asking anyone with information about the homicide to call 513-352-3542.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: West End shooting kills 61-year-old woman, injures another, police say